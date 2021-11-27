IFP Advisors Inc Sells 107 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $750.17 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $521.40 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

