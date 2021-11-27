IFP Advisors Inc Sells 285 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USO opened at $49.63 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

