iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Buys $51,660.00 in Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Director Landel C. Hobbs bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.66% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.