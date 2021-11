Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Impala Platinum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Impala Platinum stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

