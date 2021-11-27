Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPHF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 106,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,165. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18.

