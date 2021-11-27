Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Incyte by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

