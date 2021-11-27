Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NDVAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 56,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

