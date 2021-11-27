Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.03

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.03 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 236.60 ($3.09). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 229.40 ($3.00), with a volume of 1,865,457 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.30.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

