Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Acquires C$19,210.00 in Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Daniel Lafrance bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.21 per share, with a total value of C$19,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$729,980.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.12 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INE. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

