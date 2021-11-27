Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Innova has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $242,783.37 and approximately $185.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

