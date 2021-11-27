Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $3,898,541.88 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.
Shares of BH opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.23. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
