Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $3,898,541.88 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.

Shares of BH opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.23. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 89.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 276.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Biglari by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Biglari by 53.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Biglari by 83.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.