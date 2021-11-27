Insider Buying: CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Director Acquires 3,695 Shares of Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Director Edward J. Estrada acquired 3,695 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CION opened at $14.58 on Friday. CION Invt Corp has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

