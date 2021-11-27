Insider Buying: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Purchases $168,345.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.52 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

