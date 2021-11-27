Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 5,588 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ACVA stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
