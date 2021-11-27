Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 5,588 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACVA stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

