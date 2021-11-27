Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 6,783 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $863,136.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $134.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

