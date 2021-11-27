Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $11,178,750.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.49. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

