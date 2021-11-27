Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $11,178,750.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $11,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00.
DoorDash stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.49. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207,779 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
