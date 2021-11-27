Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $29,837,842.54 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.51. The company has a market capitalization of $318.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.