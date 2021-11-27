Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Sells 62,259 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.