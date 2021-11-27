Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $1,204,266.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

