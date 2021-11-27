Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRT opened at $9.71 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

