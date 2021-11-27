Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $55,188.56 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UPST opened at $209.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 261.76.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

