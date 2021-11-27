Insight Folios Inc Buys 209 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of BLV stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.16. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

