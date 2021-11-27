Insight Folios Inc Has $298,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 247.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 110.6% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

