Insight Folios Inc Invests $413,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 700,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,157. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

