Insight Folios Inc Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.98. 2,825,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

