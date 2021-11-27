Insight Folios Inc Purchases 3,718 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.28. 1,805,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

