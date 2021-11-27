Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $3,703.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00104137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.38 or 0.07470284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,112.09 or 0.99991490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,140,769 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

