Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 58,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,697. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

