InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG traded down $3.94 on Monday, reaching $62.76. 209,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

