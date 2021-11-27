Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 10,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.