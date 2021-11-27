Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.