Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RadNet by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 19.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 45.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

