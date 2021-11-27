Invesco Ltd. Purchases 76,998 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PROG were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PROG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

