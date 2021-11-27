Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,881 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 93,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 137.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

