Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

