Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $63.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

