Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDHQ. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

IDHQ opened at $30.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

