Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

CSR opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -366.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.