iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.