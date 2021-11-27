iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.