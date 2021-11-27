iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 929,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $117,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter.

URTH stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $136.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.02.

