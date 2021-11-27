iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $298.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

