iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lifted by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $123.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

