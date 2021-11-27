iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $212.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $164.85 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.