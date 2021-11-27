iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

