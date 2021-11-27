iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

