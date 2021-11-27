iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,864 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 230,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

