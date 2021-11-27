iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,325,694.16 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32.

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

