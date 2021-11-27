iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,206,722.32 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16.

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

