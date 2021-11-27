iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,206,722.32 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16.
- On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28.
NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ITOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
