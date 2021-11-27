ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ITOCY stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

