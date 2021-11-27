ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 968.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
ITOCY stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
